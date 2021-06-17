The Shrink Next Door: Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd Cross Lots of Boundaries in Teaser for Apple TV+ Dark Comedy

RELATED STORIES Morning Show: Apple TV+ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Drops Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies' News 'Icon'

Morning Show: Apple TV+ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Drops Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies' News 'Icon' Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James and 4 Others Join Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Apple TV+'s Surface Thriller

Paul Rudd as a therapist and Will Ferrell as his patient sounds like a recipe for a laugh riot — but Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door looks more creepy than silly, if a new teaser is to be believed.

We’ve got the first footage from the upcoming limited series, debuting Friday, Nov. 12 on the streamer — which you can watch above — and in it, Rudd plays psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, who takes on a new patient named Marty (played by Ferrell) who keeps insisting everything is “fine.” “You know what word I’m getting a little tired of hearing from you, Marty?” Ike asks cheerfully. “The F-word.”

Ike and Marty soon form a bond, and Marty starts to make real progress with his therapist’s help. (“I feel like I’m on drugs!” he declares. “I mean, I’ve never taken them before, but I assume this is what drugs feel like!”) But there’s an unsettling vibe here, too: As an ominous remix of Billy Joel’s “My Life” plays, Ike begins to infiltrate Marty’s life, swimming happily in the guy’s pool as Marty’s sister (Kathryn Hahn) warns him: “Doctor’s a little unconventional. I don’t trust him.” We see a coffin being lowered into a grave as Ike barks at Marty: “Without trust, we have nothing!”

Based on the popular podcast and inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door is written by Georgia Pritchett (Veep, Succession) and directed by Michael Showalter (Search Party) and Jesse Peretz (GLOW, Girls). The supporting cast also includes Casey Wilson (Black Monday) as Ike’s wife Bonnie.

“Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business,” the official description reads. “The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.”

Press PLAY above for a first look at The Shrink Next Door, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.