TVLine Items: Real Magic Mike Mentor, Hardy Boys Renewed at Hulu and More

Magic Mike star Adam Rodriguez will mentor a new crop of male strippers in HBO Max’s unscripted competition series The Real Magic Mike (working title), our sister site Deadline reports.

Premiering later this year, the show is described as an “exhilarating” and “sexy” series that “will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes,” according to the official logline. “Ten men who have ‘lost their magic’ will come together in a competition series like no other. They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the blockbuster Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.”

Rodriguez, who played Tito in the 2012 film and its 2015 sequel, will also serve as an executive producer alongside Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh.

* Hulu has picked up The Hardy Boys for Season 2, to premiere with 10 episodes in 2022, our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO Max has renewed the ballroom competition series Legendary for Season 3, with MC Dashaun Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion returning.

* The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part documentary series directed by Peter Jackson, will debut on Disney+ over the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25-27.

* The SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff The Patrick Star Show and the new animated series Middlemost Post will premiere back-to-back on Friday, July 9 at 7/6c on Nickelodeon.

* Will Smith will host and EP a Netflix comedy/variety special that will include “surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances and more.” The special will launch globally later this year.

