Truth Be Told Season 2: Kate Hudson Asks Octavia Spencer to Catch a Killer — Get Premiere Date and Trailer

A pal gives podcaster Poppy Parnell another puzzling murder to parse in the trailer for Apple TV+‘s Truth Be Told Season 2, which will release episodes weekly starting Friday, Aug. 20.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the anthology drama provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. In Season 2, investigative reporter turned podcaster Poppy (played by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson, in what is touted as her first lead role in a TV series). “As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test,” says the synopsis.

Watch the trailer below.

Also new for Season 2 are Christopher Backus (Bosch), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), David Lyons (Revolution), Andre Royo (Empire), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) and Mychala Faith Lee, while returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman and Katherine LaNasa.