Drag Race All Stars 6: New Promo Offers a Closer Look at Celebrity Guest Judges

When the woman who brought Beyoncé into this world tells you that you’re “stunning,” you just accept her kindness and try not to fall on your face.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the newest promo for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 — premiering on Paramount+ with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 24 — which includes new footage of the season’s special celebrity guests, including none other than Tina Knowles-Lawson.

As previously announced, the All Stars 6 guest judges include Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry and Zaldy. We can also expect special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

Of course, we’re really showing up to see these 13 queens return for a second (and in some cases third) shot at drag superstardom: A’keria C. Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia. Click here for a closer look at each returning queen.

Ahead of the premiere, a marathon of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will air on Logo, beginning Monday, June 21 at 6 pm. Additionally, Drag Race royalty Shea Coulee and Symone will host a “Queen of the Screen” movie marathon — featuring Just Go With It, Mean Girls and Legally Blonde — on Thursday, June 24 at 12 pm on VH1.

Following All Stars 6‘s two-episode premiere, additional installments will roll out every Thursday on Paramount+.

Hit PLAY on the promo above for a taste of the madness to come, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for?