James Corden Enlists Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur for Hairspray Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Who needs Carpool Karaoke when it’s safe to sing in the streets?

James Corden enlisted Hairspray alumnae Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur for a parody of the award-winning musical Tuesday. Borrowing the infectious melody of “Good Morning Baltimore,” The Late Late Show‘s “No Lockdowns Anymore” marked the end of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

The playful lyrics (as transcribed below) referenced mass lockdowns, Zoom meetings and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Netflix’s Bridgerton also got its due.

For the uninitiated: Winokur took home the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her star-making role as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway production of Hairspray. Grande, meanwhile, played Tracy’s BFF Penny Pingleton in NBC’s 2016 production Hairspray Live! (watch highlights here).

Despite California lifting coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, Corden has yet to welcome back a live studio audience. During the monologue, the host explained that union protocols dictate that masks and social distancing remain in place at The Late Late Show for now.

Sing along with the following lyrics, then hit the comments with your reactions to Corden’s Hairspray parody.

Oh, oh, oh

Woke up today

Feeling OK

While this is new

Oh, oh, oh

Got the vaccine

And it’s been two weeks

There’s life on the streets

Hot people at brunch

And I’ve got a hunch

Mimosas are gonna be bottomless

Oh, oh, oh

Turning off Zoom

After 15 long months stuck on mute

No lockdowns anymore

We can finally walk out the door

The sunlight is a fantasy

It still doesn’t feel real to me

No lockdowns anymore

Will they still take my temp at the door?

Shout out to our favorite M.D.

Anthony Fauci

Oh, oh, oh

Look at my hair

I’m no longer scared to have it cut

Oh, oh, oh

Back in the gym

Where I start to sweat

(Um, maybe not yet)

Say “Hi” on the street

Air kiss on the cheek

It’s been so long since I’ve put on my shoes

So oh, oh

Let’s hit the club

Get drunk and get matching tattoos

No lockdowns anymore

Time to go back to work indoors

No more sweatpants or Zooming in

While I really watch Bridgerton

No lockdowns anymore

Traffic is so much worse than before

The world’s such a new place to me

What’s an NFT?

(I have no idea)

So, oh oh

Been a long wait

I’m so ready for life to restart

No lockdowns anymore

Gonna live the next year outdoors

We can see a movie at three

Making plans is like sex to me

It’s what we’ve been waiting for

To embrace all that life has in store

It’s time to make new memories

Once you’ve got the vaccine

Hug your family

Feeling so relieved

No lockdowns, we’re free