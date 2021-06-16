James Corden Enlists Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur for Hairspray Parody 'No Lockdowns Anymore'

Who needs Carpool Karaoke when it’s safe to sing in the streets?
James Corden enlisted Hairspray alumnae Ariana Grande and Marissa Jaret Winokur for a parody of the award-winning musical Tuesday. Borrowing the infectious melody of “Good Morning Baltimore,” The Late Late Show‘s “No Lockdowns Anymore” marked the end of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
The playful lyrics (as transcribed below) referenced mass lockdowns, Zoom meetings and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Netflix’s Bridgerton also got its due.
For the uninitiated: Winokur took home the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her star-making role as Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway production of Hairspray. Grande, meanwhile, played Tracy’s BFF Penny Pingleton in NBC’s 2016 production Hairspray Live! (watch highlights here).
Despite California lifting coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, Corden has yet to welcome back a live studio audience. During the monologue, the host explained that union protocols dictate that masks and social distancing remain in place at The Late Late Show for now.
Sing along with the following lyrics, then hit the comments with your reactions to Corden’s Hairspray parody.
Oh, oh, oh
Woke up today
Feeling OK
While this is new
Oh, oh, oh
Got the vaccine
And it’s been two weeks
There’s life on the streets
Hot people at brunch
And I’ve got a hunch
Mimosas are gonna be bottomless
Oh, oh, oh
Turning off Zoom
After 15 long months stuck on mute
No lockdowns anymore
We can finally walk out the door
The sunlight is a fantasy
It still doesn’t feel real to me
No lockdowns anymore
Will they still take my temp at the door?
Shout out to our favorite M.D.
Anthony Fauci
Oh, oh, oh
Look at my hair
I’m no longer scared to have it cut
Oh, oh, oh
Back in the gym
Where I start to sweat
(Um, maybe not yet)
Say “Hi” on the street
Air kiss on the cheek
It’s been so long since I’ve put on my shoes
So oh, oh
Let’s hit the club
Get drunk and get matching tattoos
No lockdowns anymore
Time to go back to work indoors
No more sweatpants or Zooming in
While I really watch Bridgerton
No lockdowns anymore
Traffic is so much worse than before
The world’s such a new place to me
What’s an NFT?
(I have no idea)
So, oh oh
Been a long wait
I’m so ready for life to restart
No lockdowns anymore
Gonna live the next year outdoors
We can see a movie at three
Making plans is like sex to me
It’s what we’ve been waiting for
To embrace all that life has in store
It’s time to make new memories
Once you’ve got the vaccine
Hug your family
Feeling so relieved
No lockdowns, we’re free