First Wives Club on BET+: Get Season 2 Premiere Date, Plus Scoop

The First Wives Club will regroup on Thursday, July 15, when Season 2 is (finally) released on BET+.

Season 1 was released way back in September of the year 2019.

In the 10-episode sophomore season, Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau and Ryan Michelle Bathé will be joined by new cast member Michelle Mitchenor, with RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman also reprising their Season 1 roles. New to the mix are Essence Atkins, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos and Mikhail Keize, all in recurring roles.

Per the official Season 2 synopsis, “The pressures of new jobs and news loves are introduced in the second season … as Bree and Gary deep dive into rekindling their marriage, which is complicated by Bree’s big promotion and the introduction of a sexy hospital administrator. Meanwhile, Ari struggles with trying to balance working in Los Angeles temporarily and her long-distance relationship with David as he’s busy fulfilling his first term as State Senator. After starting her own record label, Hazel attempts to sign her first artist while returning from her world tour with a sexy plus one. At Ari’s request, Hazel and Bree welcome a new friend, Jayla, into their clique. Season two finds the newly minted quartet navigating the pressure of their professional lives and evolving romantic relationships through the enviable bonds of their friendship.

Tracy Oliver, who created the series (based on the 1996 film of the same name), said in a statement, “First Wives Club is for, about and by Black women. We’re excited to bring fans another season that continues to show and pay homage to the beauty, pain and joy of real, grown, successful women of color living their lives and the strength that sisterhood shares. Forget hot girl summer, it’s going to be a hot WIVES summer.”