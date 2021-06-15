TVLine Items: Dr. Death Premiere Date, The Talk Renewed at CBS and More

Peacock has officially booked an appointment with Dr. Death: The limited series starring Joshua Jackson will premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, July 15.

Jackson (The Affair) plays Dr. Christopher Duntsch in a story inspired by the real-life neurosurgeon. “Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead,” per the official synopsis. “As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (30 Rock‘s Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Mr. Robot‘s Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (The Carrie Diaries‘ AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him.”

Press PLAY above to watch a new trailer.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS has renewed the daytime show The Talk for a 12th season, which will air in 2021-22.

* Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) will star opposite Shanola Hampton (Shameless) in NBC’s dark dramedy pilot Dangerous Moms, about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Dane DeHaan (Lisey’s Story) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming limited series The Staircase as Michael Peterson’s son Clayton±, per Deadline.

* George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez will star in the working-class family comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC, per Deadline. The project hails from The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford and co-EP Debby Wolfe.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Central Park Season 2, premiering Friday, June 25:

