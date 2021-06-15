AGT Singer Storm Large Gets Under the Judges' Skin in Week 3 — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Blacklist Shocker: Megan Boone Exiting After Season 8 (Report)

There’s a large storm brewing on the America’s Got Talent stage, and it goes by the name… Storm Large.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), which features a jaw-dropping performance of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” from Large, a singer based in San Francisco.

Of course, this might not be your first time seeing Large on screen. She competed on CBS’ Rock Star: Supernova, a reality competition series hosted by Dave Navarro and Brooke Burke, in 2006. The show pit 15 singers against one another to become the lead vocalist for a rock ‘n’ roll supergroup featuring Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke. Storm made it to the third-to-last episode before being eliminated.

The only question is: Will the judges enjoy Large’s audition enough for one of them to give her this week’s Golden Buzzer? That would send her straight to the Season 16 live shows, alongside the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and inspirational singer Jane Marczewski (aka Nightbirde).

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what Large is bringing to her AGT audition on Tuesday, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 16 below.