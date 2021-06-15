9-1-1's Maddie Faces Her Own Crisis in Dramatic LEGO Masters Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: AGT Dominates Tuesday in Return, New Amsterdam Rises

Fox is finally giving viewers the 9-1-1/LEGO Masters crossover they’ve been waiting for.

Jennifer Love Hewitt — or should we say Maddie — makes a dramatic cameo in Tuesday’s episode of the Will Arnett-hosted competition series (Fox, 8/7c), phoning in from the dispatch center. And TVLine has your exclusive first look at her dire, LEGO-related crisis.

But here’s a big ol’ spoiler for anyone who isn’t caught up on 9-1-1: It’s nice to see Maddie happy and working, considering we left her in a much darker place at the close of Season 4. Not only did she quit her job, but she also asked Chimney for help because she feels like she’s losing her mind.

“It’s a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to,” 9-1-1 executive producer Tim Minear tells TVLine of Maddie’s journey in Season 5. “It will end up creating a major complication.” And even though Minear is aware that some fans would prefer less drama in Maddie and Chimney’s relationship, he says, “I’m not sure they realize what they’re asking for. If you want your favorite character to have a nice night in, it means they’re not going to be in the episode. ‘Tonight, on a very boring episode of 9-1-1…'”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Maddie’s LEGO Masters cameo, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.