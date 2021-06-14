Summer TV Calendar: 110 Premiere and Finale Dates to Save!

The Summer TV season is upon us, and unlike last year, this time it is looking downright normal if not extra robust!

Because in addition to the usual summertime fare (such as Big Brother and Animal Kingdom), we also have a few carryovers from the regular season (including new batches of Supergirl, Good Girls and Riverdale).

The return of the lovable Ted Lasso is one of this summer’s big highlights, as well as new seasons of Evil, DC’s Stargirl, The Good Fight, American Horror Story, Roswell New Mexico and The L Word: Generation Q.

Leverage: Redemption is among the fresh(ish) fare, as is the new Gossip Girl, Power Book III (which I still maintain sounds like a laptop) and a return trip to Fantasy Island.

There are also a handful of series that will be saying sayonara this summer, including the grand finales of Conan, Van Helsing, Bosch, Atypical, The Haves and the Have Nots and The Bold Type.

By popular demand and hand-curated by a jury of exactly one, TVLine presents this concise calendar of June premieres and finales, as well as a pair of tinted boxes that are jam-packed with select July and August premieres. Now, you know the age-old drill: Click to zoom, print, laminate and or/frame, and save the dates!



Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills, even to this very day, are a work in progress, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I just might include it in the next update.

