Morning Show: Apple TV+ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Drops Trailer Featuring Julianna Margulies' News 'Icon'

The sun will rise again on The Morning Show in three months (and change).

Apple TV+ on Monday announced a Sept. 17 premiere date for Season 2 of the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon drama, while also dropping a trailer that offers a first look at Julianna Margulies’ new character, UBA’s newest anchor Laura Peterson.

“Laura started kind of like a Dateline show,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin recently explained to EW.com. “She’s a UBA star and an icon at a Diane Sawyer level. We wanted to create a mentor figure for [Witherspoon’s] Bradley that was somebody who does things differently.

“The idea really stemmed from having a character who had done the work and what that looked like in this industry and in the UBA environment,” Ehrin added. “She’s at the top of her game.”

The trailer (watch above) also tees up UBA’s effort to coax Aniston’s Alex — who quit in the Season 1 finale after she and Bradley exposed UBA’s toxic workplace culture on air — back into the fold, while also providing a fleeting glimpse of Alex’s Morning Show successor Eric Nomani (played by Patriot Act‘s Hasan Minhaj). Meanwhile, Steve Carell’s disgraced newsman Mitch Kessler can be seen giving an on-camera interview, presumably to tell his side of the story.

Morning Show‘s 10 Season 2 episodes will drop weekly on Fridays, beginning with the aforementioned Sept. 17 debut.