CNN's Christiane Amanpour Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer — Watch Video

One of CNN’s longest-tenured journalists has some news of her own.

Award-winning international correspondent Christiane Amanpour announced on Monday that she’s been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In an on-air appearance, she thanked her CNN colleagues for covering for her for the past four weeks, “which have been a bit of a rollercoaster for me,” she admitted. “During that time, like millions of women around the world, I have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.”

She had successful surgery to remove the cancer, she added, and is now undergoing several months of chemotherapy. She noted how grateful she is to have health insurance through work and “incredible doctors” thanks to Great Britain’s National Health Service. She wanted to share her diagnosis, she said, “to urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can, to always listen to your bodies and, of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour joined CNN in 1983 as a desk assistant and quickly graduated to covering conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, becoming the cable news network’s chief international correspondent in 1992. Amanpour also joined CBS’ 60 Minutes in 1996, serving as a special correspondent. After leaving CNN in 2010 for a brief stint at ABC News, Amanpour returned to CNN and currently hosts her own self-titled international affairs show for the network. She also hosts a PBS interview show, Amanpour & Company, which debuted in 2018 and filled the vacancy left by departing host Charlie Rose.

Watch video of Amanpour’s announcement below: