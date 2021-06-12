The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 13

Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel on 'The Celebrity Dating Game' (Courtesy of ABC)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 20 premieres (including the adorkable Celebrity Dating Game, Paramount+’s iCarly revival, and the return of Netflix-turned-Adult Swim cartoon Tuca & Bertie), seven season finales (including freshman trio Big Shot, Cruel Summer and Ziwe) and so much more.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

9 pm Blindspotting series premiere (Starz)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale (AMC)

10 pm Bar Rescue Episode No. 200 (Paramount Network)

10 pm United Shades of America Season 6 finale (CNN)

11 pm Ziwe Season 1 finale (Showtime)

11:30 pm Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premiere (Adult Swim)

12:30 am Final Space Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

9 pm The Republic of Sarah series premiere (The CW)

10 pm The Celebrity Dating Game series premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

3 am Workin’ Moms Season 5 premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Revolution Rent documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm Cruel Summer Season 1 finale (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

3 am The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale (Hulu)

3 am Penguin Town docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm The Blacklist time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Card Sharks returns (ABC)

10 pm Dave Season 2 premiere (FXX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

3 am Black Summer Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Genera+ion Season 1B premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

3 am iCarly revival premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Intelligence Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Summer Camp Island Season 4 premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Holey Moley Season 3 premiere (ABC; two episodes)

10 pm The Hustler Season 2 premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

3 am Big Shot Season 1 finale (Disney+)

3 am Elite Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fatherhood film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Luca film premiere (Disney+)

3 am Physical series premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

