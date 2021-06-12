Prodigal Son Alum Aurora Perrineau Joins HBO's Westworld for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Prodigal Son Creators Unpack Series Finale, Express Hope for Season 3: 'We Don't Want to Stop Telling This Story'

Aurora Perrineau is trading serial killers for killer robots: The Prodigal Son star is set to join HBO’s Westworld for its upcoming fourth season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Though the network is remaining mum on character details, Perrineau is locked in for a significant recurring role and is expected to appear in at least five episodes.

Season 3, which aired between March and May of last year, picked up three months after Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) escaped Westworld with processing cores that included Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). Living in 2058 Los Angeles, Dolores discovered how poorly the lower classes (artificial beings included) were treated in the real world, while Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) found herself inside the Delos park’s Fascist Italy sector during World War II.

Alongside Wood, Wright and Newton, Perrineau will join an ensemble that also includes Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Ed Harris (Game Change).

The actress spent two years on Prodigal Son portraying Dani Powell, a detective sympathetic to Malcolm Bright’s personal issues and dark family history. The series was unfortunately cancelled in May. Her other credits include Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us and Hulu’s horror anthology Into the Dark.

Will you be tuning in to see Perrineau’s Westworld turn? Let us know by dropping some comments!