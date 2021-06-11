Valerie Bertinelli Cast as Demi Lovato's Mom in NBC Comedy Pilot Hungry

RELATED STORIES Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe to Star in NBC Bank Heist Drama Pilot

Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe to Star in NBC Bank Heist Drama Pilot Manifest's Season 3 Finale Drops Many Bombshells, With Show's Future TBD

Valerie Bertinelli is eyeing a return to sitcoms as a series regular in NBC’s Hungry, the Demi Lovato-fronted comedy pilot about a group of friends with food issues, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “warm, loving, self-critical and emotional mess of a woman who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds for 30 years,” Lisa (Bertinelli) considers her daughter Teddy (Lovato) to be her best friend. And as a restaurant owner, “she is constantly thinking about and serving people food.”

The single-camera comedy follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group, helping each other “as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” per the official logline.

Additional series regulars include Anna Akana (Jupiter’s Legacy), Alex Brightman (Broadway’s Beetlejuice), Ashley D. Kelley (Insatiable), Jay Klaitz (FBI) and Rory O’Malley (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon).

From UTV, Hazy Mills and SB Projects, Hungry is written by Suzanne Martin, who is executive-producing alongside Lovato, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shi.

Bertinelli became a household name playing Barbara Cooper on the original One Day at a Time (1975–1984), the first of several successful runs on major series. She later starred on Touched by an Angel (2001–2003), before landing the role of Melanie Moretti on Hot in Cleveland (2010–2015).