TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Billions Return Date and More

Peter August has officially checked out of General Hospital: Wes Ramsey‘s nefarious character is dead, not “dead,” Soap Opera Digest reports.

The erstwhile Henrik Faison memorably fell down the stairs during a heated June 3 confrontation with Finn.

Ramsey, a veteran of Guiding Light, made his GH debut in 2017, appearing in over 330 episodes.

* Showtime’s Billions will return for the back half of Season 5 (consisting of five episodes) on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 9/8c.

* Lance Reddick (Bosch, Fringe) will star as Albert Wesker in Netflix’s Resident Evil series from Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb. Rounding out the cast are Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.

* Constance Marie (Switched at Birth), Benito Martinez (The Shield) and Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) have joined One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Prime romantic comedy series With Love, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Disney+’s animated series Monsters at Work will now premiere on Wednesday, July 7, with new episodes dropping weekly. Watch a new trailer for the Monsters Inc. spinoff:

* AMC+ has released a trailer for its six-part revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight). The series premieres Monday, July 5 on AMC+ (and Monday, July 12 at 10 pm on AMC).

