FBoy Island 'Dating' Series Ordered at HBO Max, Nikki Glaser to Host

Nikki Glaser is heading to FBoy Island, as the host of a new, 10-episode “dating series” ordered at HBO Max.

Created by Elan Gale (of the Bachelor franchise) and with Sam Dean (Love Is Blind) serving as showrunner, FBoy Island sends three women to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — a dozen self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are there to… compete for cold, hard cash.

“The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection,” reads the synopsis. “By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love,” Glaser, a podcaster, comedian and To Tell the Truth standout, said in a statement. “That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

Filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, FBoy Island is slated to premiere this summer.