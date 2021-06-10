See Renewed at Apple TV+, Gets Season 2 Premiere Date — Plus, Teaser Reveals Dave Bautista's Secret Role

RELATED STORIES Alien Invasion Forces Mankind to Take a Stand in Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama Teaser

It looks like See has a bright future at Apple TV+: The streamer has renewed the Jason Momoa-led post-apocalyptic drama for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Along with the renewal, Apple has announced that Season 2 of See will premiere on Friday, Aug. 27. Momoa confirmed the news himself during an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also unveiled a new teaser for the second season — which you can watch above.

Set in a future where most of humanity has been wiped out by a virus and the only survivors have no sense of sight, See stars Momoa as tribe leader Baba Voss, who “is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him” in Season 2, per the official description. In the teaser, Baba Voss treks the planet searching for his lost daughter, who has the ability to see… and trusts her father will find her. “He will make you pay for this,” she tells her captor.

But her captor, played by Season 2 cast addition Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), informs her that Baba Voss “owes me more than you can ever imagine.” It turns out the guy is Edo Voss — yep, Baba Voss’ brother. We see the two men facing off on a bridge, with Edo saying, “It’s been a long time, brother.” And who doesn’t want to see these two duke it out, huh?

Press PLAY above for a first look at See‘s sophomore run, and drop your thoughts on Momoa vs. Bautista in a comment below.