Power Book III: Raising Kanan Trailer Establishes a Kingpin Hierarchy, and Kanan's Mom Is the Queen — Watch

It’s hard to say if Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be any good, but if the official trailer Starz dropped for the franchise’s latest spinoff is any indication, this offering is going to be fire.

Set to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” the 90-second montage debuted on Thursday and quickly establishes Kanan’s mom Raquel (Madam Secretary‘s Patina Miller) as a drug queenpin and her son (Kirby Buckets‘ Mekai Curtis) as a criminally astute prince on the rise. Power Book III premieres Sunday, July 18 on the premium cabler and, per the trailer, takes place in a high-stakes world filled with violence, rivalries, cops, corner boys, stick-up kids and the like.

Raquel, meanwhile, is trying to raise Kanan to be smart and to steer away from the drug world, which only makes him want to run toward it faster. In addition to her maternal responsibilities, Raquel is trying to keep her drug empire afloat and isn’t afraid to check dudes or pull her piece to make her point. “I ain’t getting on my knees, Nick,” she declares in the trailer. “Not for you or no man.”

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the noteworthy cast also includes House‘s Omar Epps as police detective Malcolm Howard; Ballers‘ London Brown; Snowfall‘s Malcolm M. Mays; The Village‘s Hailey Kilgore; Two Distant Strangers‘ Joey Bada$$ and Dope‘s Quincy Brown.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Raising Kanan, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.