Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does She Stack Up Against Her Guest Host Competition? Vote!

Mayim Bialik‘s extremely well-received two-week Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint is set to conclude on Friday, and the Call Me Kat star is making no secret of the fact that she wants the job full-time.

“There’s not any answer that doesn’t include yes,” she recently declared to USA Today. “Personally and academically speaking, this is a really, really, really lovely place that I felt so comfortable, and was really honored to be part of it in any way… This is a dream job.”

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the late, legendary Alex Trebek will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Bialik’s Friday swan song, we gotta ask: How does she stack up against her guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, former Today co-host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker and Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes Today’s Savannah Guthrie — who follows Bialik beginning June 14 — CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!