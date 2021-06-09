RELATED STORIES The Umbrella Academy Boss Unveils All 10 Episode Titles for Season 3

It’s a good day to be an Outer Banks fan because we finally know precisely when Season 2 arrives!

Netflix revealed Wednesday that the coming-of-age drama will return with new episodes on Friday, July 30. In addition, the streamer unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out above.

In the sneak peek, J.J., Kiara and Pope pay tribute to their friends John B and Sarah, who they believe to be dead after encountering a nasty storm while at sea. However, the pair actually survived and were scooped up by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas — the same place Ward stashed the gold.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure, and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues,” co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. “All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

The new season picks up with John B and Sarah on the run in the Bahamas and in over their heads while adjusting to their new setting. Meanwhile, the stakes rise for Kiara, Pope and J.J. as new friends bring about new enemies in the chase for the gold.

“The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive,” per the official description.

Check out the new trailer for Season 2 above, and drop your thoughts in a comment below.