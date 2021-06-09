MacGruber Series Adds Mickey Rourke to Play Vengeance-Seeking Big Bad

RELATED STORIES Joe Exotic: Dennis Quaid Set to Play Tiger King Favorite Rick Kirkham in Peacock Limited Series

Mickey Rourke is threatening to take over the world… and only MacGruber can stop him.

The Oscar-nominated actor (The Wrestler) will play the Big Bad on Peacock’s upcoming comedy series, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Will Forte reprises his role as the titular hero, who gets out of prison and is immediately put to work saving the world from the forces of evil.

Rourke will play Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, “one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies,” per the official description. “Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.”

Also joining the cast: Sam Elliott (The Ranch) as MacGruber’s father Perry — “Though they’ve drifted apart over the years, MacGruber will need his father’s sage guidance if he hopes to succeed” — and Laurence Fishburne (black-ish) as General Barrett Fasoose, “a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire US military”… and who is also married to MacGruber’s ex-wife.

Based on the SNL recurring sketch, which spawned a 2010 movie, MacGruber earned an eight-episode series order from Peacock last August. Forte will star as well as writing and executive-producing. Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe are also set to reprise their film roles as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively.