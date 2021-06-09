Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway Star-Studded Spin on 'You'll Be Back' Deserves a Standing O

RELATED STORIES Laura Benanti Bids Adieu to Melania Trump Impression in Late Show's 'Beauty and the Beast' Parody

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated Broadway’s imminent return in song Tuesday — and enlisted the vocal accompaniment of a few famous friends.

Stage and screen vets Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Laura Benanti, Jimmy Smits and Olga Merediz were on hand to perform the musical number “Broadway’s Back,” a reinterpretation of Hamilton‘s “You’ll Be Back” that paid tribute to some of the Great White Way’s very best shows. (Smits, Merediz and Jackson appear in the film adaptation of Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, which releases in theaters and on HBO Max Thursday.)

Shot before a fully vaccinated audience in Studio 6B, the Tonight Show showstopper paid homage to 15 musicals, including Aladdin, Book of Mormon, Chicago, A Chorus Line, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge, Phantom of the Opera, Six, West Side Story and Wicked.

Broadway is set to resume performances in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 14 — a full 18 months after 31 shows were forced to go dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the longggg-delayed 74th Annual Tony Awards are set to air on Paramount+ on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7/6c. The two-hour streaming ceremony will be followed by a CBS concert special titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! at 9 pm, which will feature performances of beloved Broadway classics and the presentation of three awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. A host has not yet been announced.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch The Tonight Show‘s ode to Broadway, then hit the comments with your reactions.