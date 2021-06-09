Gossip Girl Trailer Ushers in a New Outsider, a Threesome and Big Secrets

Gossip Girl has found itself a new Jenny Humphrey type in the first trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming reboot of the iconic teen soap, which premieres on Thursday, July 8. (Additional episodes will be released weekly.)

In the above sneak peek, the queen bees of Manhattan’s Upper East Side welcome a new student into their friend group, who cozies up to one of the girl’s boyfriends. But these teens have another problem to worry about: “There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard,” the anonymous titular blogger warns.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” according to the reboot’s official logline. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Gossip Girl stars Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Otto Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan and Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller.

The original Gossip Girl, which aired for six seasons (2007–2012) on The CW, helped launch the careers of Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and more. The titular gossip maven was voiced by Kristen Bell, who will reprise her role on the HBO Max series.

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at the new exploits of Manhattan’s elite teens, then hit the comments with your thoughts!