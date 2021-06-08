The Sandman Sneak Peek: Neil Gaiman Marvels at Sets for Netflix Adaptation

RELATED STORIES I Think You Should Leave (Finally!) Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

Neil Gaiman himself stands in awe of seeing The Sandman come to live-action life, in a new BTS featurette from the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Based on the comic books created for DC by Gaiman, who is also an EP and a co-writer on the streaming series, The Sandman promises a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are

seamlessly interwoven,” as it follows”the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Casting for the series includes Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian.

Additionally, Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser sister of Sturridge’s Dream; Patton Oswalt will voice Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary; Jenna Coleman will play Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and occult adventuress for hire; Joely Richardson will play Ethel Cripps, a master thief and woman of a thousand identities; Niamh Walsh will play Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive; and David Thewlis (Fargo) will play John Dee, Ethel’s son, a dangerous, insane man on a quest for truth.

Other castings include Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother; Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Rose’s debonair protector; Razane Jammal (Paranormal) as Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion; Sandra James-Young (EastEnders) as Unity Kincaid, heiress and mysterious benefactor; Mason Alexander Park (iCarly) as Desire, Dream’s sibling and desire personified; and Donna Preston (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) as Despair, Dream’s sister and the twin of Desire.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serves as EP and showrunner for the Warner Bros. Television production, while David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) serves as EP is a co-writer with Heinberg.