Locke & Key Season 2 Sets October Premiere on Netflix — First Look

Netflix is reopening the doors of Keyhouse this fall. The second season of Locke & Key will premiere in October, the streamer announced on Tuesday. A specific date is not yet known.

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s best-selling comic book series of the same name, Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina, Connor Jessup as Tyler, Emilia Jones as Kinsey, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode, Petrice Jones as Scot, Laysla De Oliveira as Echo/Dodge and Griffin Gluck as Gabe.

Additionally, Aaron Ashmore (Duncan) and Hallea Jones (Eden) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

The show’s second season will also introduce Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett, a charismatic history teacher at Matheson Academy who harbors a secret agenda.

Netflix renewed Locke & Key for a third season in December 2020, nine months after a Season 2 renewal was announced. The show’s 10-episode first season dropped in February 2020. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil serve as showrunners of Locke & Key, producing alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Hill, IDW, Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer and John Weber and Take 5.

Watch the cast’s big announcement below, then click here for a gallery of first-look photos from Season 2. When you’ve soaked it all in, drop a comment with your thoughts.