I Think You Should Leave (Finally!) Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Netflix's Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 — Watch Cast Announcement

Netflix's Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 — Watch Cast Announcement Jupiter's Legacy Cancelled — But Netflix Has Already Ordered a Spinoff

We have great news for fans of oddball sketch comedy: More than two years after its freshman season debuted, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is returning to Netflix for Season 2 on Tuesday, July 6, TVLine has learned.

To celebrate the Season 2 news, Netflix also released a video — which you can watch above — of Robinson and guest star/Veep veteran Sam Richardson performing an acoustic medley of some of Season 1’s top musical moments, including the funeral song “Friday Night” and the “Baby of the Year” theme music. (No “The Night the Skeletons Came to Life,” though? Feels like a missed opportunity.)

Co-created and written by SNL alum Robinson and Zach Kanin, I Think You Should Leave uses the duo’s “distinct comedy style and observational humor… to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations,” per the streamer’s official description. Premiering in April 2019, I Think You Should Leave‘s six-episode freshman season featured guest appearances from Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Steven Yeun and earned considerable critical acclaim, along with a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety — Sketch Series.

Press PLAY above to get a taste of I Think You Should Leave, and then rejoice in the comments about the Season 2 news.