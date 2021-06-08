RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Trailer Teases 'Mother of All Twists' — Watch

Beyoncé’s mother and Kermit’s lover are among the big names coming to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, which arrives on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, June 24.

This season’s lineup of guest judges includes Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy, some of whom can be spotted in the just-released trailer above.

In addition to those familiar faces, we can also expect special appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

And there’s plenty of drama to enjoy in the trailer, with RuPaul describing All Stars 6 as a “game within a game.” We aren’t given any more information, but Jan (“I am gagged!”) and Eureka (“The girls are out for blood!”) certainly aren’t downplaying the announcement. For what it’s worth, Paramount+ and VH1’s official release refers to it as the “mother of all twists that will leave viewers gagged.”

As previously reported, the cast of All Stars 6 includes A’keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka (Season 9/10), Ginger Minj (Seasn 7/All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Pandora Boxx (Season 2/All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11), Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) and Yara Sofia (Season 3/All Stars 1). Click here for a closer look at each returning queen.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of All Stars 6, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for? And what do you make of this potentially game-changing twist?