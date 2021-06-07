Ratings: Celebrity Family Feud Tops Sunday, Kennedy Center Honors Slips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud returned to 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up a tick from its fall averages and dominating Sunday night in the demo. The 2020-21 Season's Ratings Winners & Losers

Leading out of that, The Chase (3.9 mil/0.6) was down just a tick from its winter averages (when it aired on Thursdays), followed by To Tell the Truth‘s 3.1 mil/0.4.

Elsewhere:

CBS | 60 Minutes (6.7 mil/0.4) delivered Sunday’s biggest audience. The Kennedy Center Honors (5/1 mil/0.3) was down sharply from its December 2019 telecast (7 mil/0.6).

THE CW | Legends of Wynonna Earp (450K/0.1) and Batwoman (420K/0.1) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | The Moodys‘ double pump (530K/0.2) was down sharply from its most recent outing (1.1 mil/0.3 on a Thursday).

NBC | U.S. Gymnastics Championship coverage averaged 1.9 mil/0.35.

