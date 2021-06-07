Netflix's Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 — Watch Cast Announcement

Netflix isn’t done with the Grishaverse just yet! Shadow and Bone has been officially renewed for Season 2, meaning the fantasy adventure will continue on-screen. Streaming Renewal Scorecard

Per Netflix’s self-reported numbers, more than 55 million member households sampled the epic fantasy series in its first 28 days. What’s more, Shadow and Bone made the streamer’s Top 10 list in 93 countries around the world and hit No. 1 in 79 countries (including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain and South Africa).

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse,” showrunner Eric Heisserer said in a statement, “and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.”

Added author and EP Leigh Bardugo, “I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly 10 years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore.

Adapted from Bardugo’s bestselling trilogy, Shadow and Bone follows Alina (played by Jessie Mei Li), a seemingly ordinary young woman whose life is upended when she demonstrates the ability to summon light. Her newly discovered gift puts her in the path of General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), a powerful Grisha leader who starts out as a mentor and potential love interest before revealing his nefarious plans involving the Fold.

Season 1 ended with — SPOILER ALERT! — Alina absorbing the stag amplifier, and using her light to guide everyone out of the Fold. Meanwhile, Kirigan — who faced off against Mal (Archie Renaux) before being swept up by one of the monsters he created — was last seen leading his army of nichevo’ya outside of the Fold, hinting that this is only the beginning.

Showrunner Heisserer has big plans for Season 2, including further exploring a budding romance between Alina and Mal, bringing in additional major characters such as Wylan Van Eck (a member of the Crows) and Nikolai (the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet), and revisiting the Crows in Ketterdam.

“It would be good to see if Wylan and Kaz already had a relationship and then maybe Weiland is responsible for something in Season 1,” he previously told TVLine.

Plus, if Heisserer has his way, the series could live well beyond the second installment. “I want it to run as long as it’s welcome and give life to these characters for as long as we don’t overstay that welcome,” he explained. “There’s so much material that Leigh has written, and there are so many compelling characters, I think this flagship show could last for four seasons. And then we could figure out if there’s a new space to live in with any of these people, or any part of the world that we want to spend more time with.”

Are you excited for Season 2? What do you hope Shadow and Bone explores next season? Sound off in the comments!