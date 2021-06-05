The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 6

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's Streaming in June

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 25 premieres (including the highly anticipated Loki and the return of Lupin), six series finales (including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Pose and the cancelled Rebel) and a smattering of films and specials (including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, the CMT Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors).

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud Season 7 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

8 pm The Kings docuseries premiere (Showtime)

9 pm The Chase Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Little Birds Stateside premiere (Starz)

9 pm The Moodys returns (Fox)

9 pm The Story of Late Night docuseries finale (CNN)

9 pm War of the Worlds Season 2 premiere (Epix)

10 pm Domina Stateside premiere (Epix)

10 pm Pose series finale (FX; two episodes)

10 pm To Tell the Truth returns (ABC)

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Episode No. 300 (Fox)

9 pm Best Baker in America Season 4 finale (Food Network)

10 pm American Greed returns (CNBC)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 4 finale, Part 2 of 2 (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 3 finale (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

3 am Loki series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Vanderpump Dogs series premiere (Peacock)

8 pm CMT Music Awards (CMT)

9 pm A Million Little Things Season 3 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 pm Sistas Season 3 premiere (BET)

10 pm Queen of the South series finale (USA Network)

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

3 am From Cradle to Stage Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

3 am Full Bloom Season 2 premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Hacks Season 1 finale (HBO Max; two episodes)

3 am Infinite film premiere (Paramount+)

3 am Legendary Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Starstruck Stateside premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Trolls: Trollstopia Season 2 premiere (Hulu, Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Younger series finale (Hulu, Paramount+)

8 pm Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale (E!)

8 pm Manifest Season 3 finale (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm The Cube series premiere (TBS)

9 pm Rebel series finale (ABC; two episodes)

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

3 am Flack Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Home Before Dark Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am In the Heights film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Love, Victor Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Lupin Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trese series premiere (Netflix)

3 am Wish Dragon film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Zenimation Season 2 premiere (Disney+)

11 pm Betty Season 2 premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

8:30 pm Young Dylan Season 2 premiere (Nickelodeon)

