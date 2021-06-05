TV Ratings: SmackDown Tops Friday, ABC’s Emergency Call Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown scored a 0.5 rating — holding steady week to week and besting all comers — while drawing 1.8 million total viewers. 2020-21 Ratings Winners & Losers

NBC’s The Blacklist (3.04 mil/0.3), meanwhile, dipped yet delivered Friday’s biggest audience (barely topping a Blue Blood rerun’s 2.95 mil).

Over on ABC, Luke Wilson’s Emergency Call returned to 2.9 mil and a 0.3, up in viewers from last few fall outings (which led out of a little show called Dancing With the Stars).

Leading out of another Charmed rerun (which by the way did 310K/0.1), The CW’s Dynasty (230K/0.0) added a few eyeballs week-to-week while maintaining a goose egg in the demo.

