TVLine Items: Greer Joins White House Series, Snooki's Messy Spinoff & More

RELATED STORIES HIMYM EP Laments Creative Missteps During Rewatch: 'I'd Love to Go Into Edit Room and Remove Certain Stuff'

HIMYM EP Laments Creative Missteps During Rewatch: 'I'd Love to Go Into Edit Room and Remove Certain Stuff' High School Musical Sneak Peek: Carlos and Gina Come to Blows Backstage

Judy Greer is going to Washington. The actress has been cast opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in HBO’s The White House Plumbers, our sister site Deadline reports.

From a trio of Veep executive producers, the five-part limited series — which is partly based on Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s Integrity — tells the true story of “how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.”

Greer will play Fran Liddy, the wife of G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), who has a “misplaced faith in her husband’s intelligence and abilities.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* MTV has greenlit Messyness, a Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi-hosted spinoff of Ridiculousness. Premiering later this year, the comedy clip show “celebrates dating, partying and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood.” Snooki‘s panelists will be actress Tori Spelling, athlete Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray.

* Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming survival drama series Yellowjackets as a series regular, Deadline reports. Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South), Keeya King (Van Helsing) and Alex Wyndham (Rome) will recur.

* Robert Emms (His Dark Materials, Chernobyl) has joined Andor, Disney+’s Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna in the title role, Deadline reports.

* HBO’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife has added 14 cast members to its ensemble, per Deadline: newcomer Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell (Good Girls), Michael Park (Stranger Things), Jaime Ray Newman (Little Fires Everywhere), Taylor Richardson (Rise), Peter Graham (Will & Grace), Brian Altemus (Grand Army), Jason David (NOS4A2), Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Josh Stamberg, (WandaVision), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), Marcia DeBonis (Almost Family) Will Brill (The OA) and Spencer House (Teenage Bounty Hunters).

* VICE has set a premiere date (Thursday, June 17 at 9/8c) and released a trailer for VICE VERSA: Chyna. the authorized and first ever documentary about “the rise and fall of one of wrestling’s most fascinating figures,” whose life was tragically cut short in 2016 following a fatal overdose. Watch:

* Apple TV+ has set a premiere date (Friday, June 25) as well as released a trailer for Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, a documentary special celebrating the significance and global, multi-generational popularity of the “Peanuts” comic strip and its creator, Charles M. Schulz; Lupita Nyong’o narrates. Watch: