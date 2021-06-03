TV Ratings: MasterChef, Pyramid Lead First 'Summer' Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef opened Season 11/”Legends” with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, topping Wednesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Crime Scene Kitchen (1.9 mil/0.4) dropped 20 and 33 percent from its post-Masked Singer debut. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

ABC | Press Your Luck (3.3 mil/0.5) and A Million Little Things (2.4 mil/0.3) were steady, while $100,000 Pyramid (3.5 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo and delivered the night’s largest audience.

CBS | Kids Say the Darndest Things (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Kung Fu (830K/0.1) and the Nancy Drew season finale (480K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) both added eyeballs, with the latter also ticking up in the demo. Were there sportsing preemptions? This I do not know! I was busy bingeing screeners 🤷🏻‍♂️

