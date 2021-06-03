TVLine Items: Justina Machado Tries Horror, Shameless Vet's Pilot and More

Justina Machado is getting her hands bloody for Amazon: The One Day at a Time star will headline the podcast adaptation The Horror of Dolores Roach for the streamer, our sister site Variety reports.

The potential series, which has earned a pilot order at Amazon, stars Machado as the title character, aka “Magic Hands,” a masseuse who gets out of prison to find her neighborhood of Washington Heights severely gentrified in her absence. In the podcast, Dolores sets up a massage parlor and has an unfortunate encounter with a sleazy landlord that leads to murder and (yikes) cannibalism.

Machado’s other TV credits include Jane the Virgin and Queen of the South.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Shanola Hampton (Shameless) will star in the NBC pilot Dangerous Moms, about a quartet of mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA, according to our sister site Deadline. Hampton will play mother Monique Wallace.

* Actress/OG Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett is joining Lee Daniels’ forthcoming Fox drama Our Kind of People as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. She will play a businesswoman who, along with her husband (The Resident‘s Morris Chestnut), sits atop the food chain of wealthy Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard.

Popular on TVLine

* Amazon has announced The Prime Day Show, a three-part musical event headlined by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi. All three concerts will drop Thursday, June 17 and stream free for 30 days — with or without a Prime membership.

* The USFL (United States Football League) will return in Spring 2022, with an eye on fielding at least eight teams. Fox Sports, which owns a minority equity stake in the company that owns the USFL, will serve as the official broadcast partner.

* Amazon Prime has released a trailer for Season 2 of Anna Paquin’s Flack, which will release all six episodes on Friday, June 11:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?