TV Ratings: AGT Dominates Tuesday in Return, New Amsterdam Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC's America's Got Talent opened Season 16 with 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.85 demo rating, down a tick from its previous averages (7.3 mil/1.0) but still dominating Tuesday in both measures; read recap.

Leading out of that, New Amsterdam (4 mil/0.5) ticked up with its penultimate Season 3 episode.

Elsewhere:

FOX | LEGO Masters‘ Season 2 premiere (1.53 mil/0.4) was down sharply from the competition series’ previous lows (2.9 mil/0.9) leading out of network titan Masked Singer. Mental Samurai (1.1 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo.

ABC | The conclusion of Mike Tyson: The Knockout (2.6 mil/0.4) was down a tenth from last week.

THE CW | Leading out of a rerun and pending adjustment due to MLB sportsing preemptions, Superman & Lois (900K/0.1, read post mortem) is currently up in eyeballs but down in the demo.

