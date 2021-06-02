Helen Mirren to Narrate ABC's Wildlife Comedy When Nature Calls

RELATED STORIES Grey's Recap: Baby, I'ma Want You

E-OT winner Helen Mirren is set to narrate When Nature Calls, ABC’s upcoming comedic look at “the lighter side of the natural world.”

Based on the BBC Studios comedy Walk on the Wild Side, When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren will feature comedians “putting words into the mouths of beautiful beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more, in captivating footage from all over the world.” (Watch a teaser above.)

The “unscripted” wildlife comedy will now premiere Thursday, June 24 at 8/7c, meaning Holey Moley 3D in 2D will tee up a two-hour opener on Thursday, June 17 at 8 pm (and then return to its regular 9 pm time slot the following week).

“I am excited by the opportunity to reveal the ‘true inner lives’ of the noble creatures with whom we share the planet,” Mirren said in a statement.

“When you’ve won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, the only way to further add to your legacy is to narrate When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren,” said Rob Mills, EVP of Unscripted & Alternative for Walt Disney Television.