City on a Hill Renewed for Season 3

City on a Hill delivered a Season 2 finale fraught with death and consequences for its lead characters, Jackie and Decourcy. Now that Showtime has renewed the Boston-set drama for a Season 3, fans will likely see both men at career crossroads. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

On track to premiere in 2022, City on a Hill Season 3 will again consist of eight episodes, with Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) returning as showrunner, Showtime announced Wednesday.

In case you missed it, Season 2 continued to play off of the adversarial relationship between FBI agent Jackie Rohr (The Following‘s Kevin Bacon) and ADA Decourcy Ward (One Night in Miami‘s Aldis Hodge). The personal antagonism between the men even mushroomed into an all-out war between the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Suffolk DA. But when Jackie and Decourcy discovered they had a common enemy in Grace Campbell’s (The Deuce‘s Pernell Walker) son Anton (Shannon Wallace), the two ended up working together a lot more than expected as the season evolved.

By the end of Season 2, Decourcy and his wife Siobhan (Lauren E. Banks) had to cope with the loss of their unborn baby, and try to find justice in and out of the courtroom after Anton accidentally shot Lauren, his lawyer, while attempting to kill Decourcy. A rogue cop killed Anton before justice could be served and sadly, Anton’s brother Kelvin (Kameron Kierce) didn’t fare much better and was murdered in prison.

Kelvin’s death took a toll on Decourcy, who questioned his career path in the finale, with Jackie doing the same after the FBI fired him.