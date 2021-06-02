TVLine Items: Harmon's Lifetime Movie Franchise, Final Bosch Trailer and More

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Mitchell Bites Into Vamp Role, Hulu Casts Mike Tyson and More

TVLine Items: Mitchell Bites Into Vamp Role, Hulu Casts Mike Tyson and More

Angie Harmon is set to star in and executive-producer a series of Lifetime movies, playing a single mother/diner owner whose very dark past keeps coming back to haunt her, despite her desire for a quiet life.

Barstow, as the franchise of closed-ended movies is tentatively titled, is part of a larger, multi-picture development deal that the Rizzoli & Isles star has just inked with the cabler, to EP, direct and star in projects.

* Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) will haunt Natalie Portman in HBO’s movie adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Days of Abandonment, playing a mesmerizing but elusive woman who Portman’s Tess starts encountering everywhere she goes, causing Tess to question her sanity.

* Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s adopted daughters, in HBO Max‘s limited series adaptation of the 2004 true crime docuseries The Staircase. Colin Firth stars as Peterson.

* Game Show Network has renewed People Puzzler, hosted by Leah Remini, for a second season to premiere in fall 2021.

* Peacock has ordered to series The Resort, a “multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.” Andy Siara (Lodge 49) will write and serve as EP alongside Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Chad Hamilton and Allison Miller.

* Amazon Prime has released the official trailer (below) for the seventh and final season of Bosch, which will release all eight episodes on Friday, June 25.

