TV Ratings: Hell's Kitchen, Good Doctor Lead Quiet Memorial Day

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen opened Season 20 with a 0.6 demo rating — topping Monday in that measure — and 2.2 million total viewers. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Housebroken debuted to 970K/0.3, followed by Duncanville‘s 740K/0.2.

Over on ABC, leading out of The Princess and the Frog (1.8 mil/0.3), The Good Doctor slipped to series lows (3.5 mil/0.4) but delivered Monday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior returned to 3.2 mil/0.45, followed by the premiere of Small Fortune (1.5 mil/0.3)… and CBS’ Tulsa race massacre centennial remembrance drew 2.4 mil and a 0.3.

