The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 Sets August Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Showtime is kicking off LGBTQ Pride Month with good news for fans of The L Word: Generation Q.

The show’s second season will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10/9c, with the first five episodes continuing to air on Sunday nights. New episodes will then move to Mondays, beginning Sept. 13, where the remainder of the season will air, leading up to the Oct. 11 finale.

If merely reading that roll-out plan gave you a headache, you’ll be happy to know that every new episode will be available to stream and watch on-demand for Showtime subscribers on Fridays, ahead of their on-screen premiere.

The L Word: Generation Q stars Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, Katherine Moennig as Shane McCutcheon, Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Arienne Mandi as Dani Nùñez, Leo Sheng as Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley, Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani, and Jordan Hull as Angelica Porter-Kennard.

Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF) will recur in Season 2, along with Donald Faison (Scrubs), Griffin Dunne (This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (The Flash).

Executive producers include showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original L Word stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first taste of The L: Word: Generation Q‘s second season, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.