All American Taps Charlie's Angels Vet Jaclyn Smith to Play [Spoiler]'s Mother

Another family reunion is imminent on All American, this time for D.A. Laura Baker.

Charlie’s Angels alum Jaclyn Smith will guest-star on an upcoming Season 3 episode as Wendy Fine, Laura’s mother, TVLine has exclusively learned.

Wendy is described as a smart and confident former lawyer from Chicago who comes to Beverly Hills to check on Laura. And though mother and daughter share a love for the law, they couldn’t see the legal system more differently. The character will appear in Episode 14, airing Monday, June 14.

Smith is best known for her five seasons as Kelly Garrett on Charlie’s Angels, where she was the only original female lead to stay with the show for its entire run. More recently, the actress has popped up in episodes of Hope & Faith, Law & Order: SVU and CSI, as well as the TV movies Random Acts of Christmas and Bridal Wave.

TVLine has also learned that Anna Lore, who has thus far appeared in two All American episodes as Layla’s rehab pal Carrie, will recur throughout the rest of Season 3, sharing a bond with Layla “that the rest of the gang just can’t compete with.”

New episodes of All American air Mondays at 8/7c on The CW — and the franchise is expanding via All American: Homecoming, a Simone-centric spinoff that was ordered to series at the network last month.