Patrick Star Show Trailer: SpongeBob's BFF Finds His 'True Porpoise' in Spinoff

Live from Bikini Bottom, it’s Patrick Star! Nickelodeon on Monday released a first look at The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger version of the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants character as he lives at home with his family and hosts a variety show for the neighborhood.

Bill Fagerbakke returns as the voice of young-adult Patrick, joined by Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s “fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first”; Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball”; Jilly Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick’s younger sister “who sees herself as Patrick’s executive producer for his imaginary TV show”; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s “genius grandpat, the most intelligent member of the Star family.” Summer also lends her voice to Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandmother.

Other familiar voices include Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

The Patrick Star Show, whose 13-episode first season premieres this July, is the second spinoff of SpongeBob SquarePants; the first, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, premiered on Paramount+ earlier this year.

