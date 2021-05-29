The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of May 30

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 25 premieres (including a pair of adaptations in DC Comics’ Sweet Tooth and Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, and new seasons of America’s Got Talent and Why Women Kill), 14 finales (including the Grey’s Anatomy season ender and the very last episode of Mare of Easttown) and so much more.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

9 pm Death and Nightingales limited series finale (Starz)

9 pm Fall River docuseries finale (Epix; two episodes)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 22 finale (Food Network)

10 pm Mare of Easttown limited series finale (HBO)

MONDAY, MAY 31

8 pm American Ninja Warrior Season 13 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 20 aka Young Guns premiere (Fox)

9 pm Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 premiere (NatGeo)

9 pm Housebroken series premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm Duncanville time slot premiere (Fox)

10 pm Breaking Bobby Bones series premiere (NatGeo; two episodes)

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 4 finale, Part 1 of 2 (ABC)

10 pm Small Fortune series premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

8 pm America’s Got Talent Season 16 premiere (NBC)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots final/Season 8B premiere (OWN)

8 pm LEGO Masters Season 2 premiere (Fox)

8 pm Mike Tyson: The Knockout docuseries finale (ABC)

9 pm Chopped Season 50 premiere (Food Network)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

8 pm MasterChef Season 11 aka Legends premiere (Fox)

9 pm Nancy Drew Season 2 finale (The CW)

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

3 am The Fungies Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA documentary premiere (Paramount+)

3 am We Are Lady Parts series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Why Women Kill Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

8 pm Beat Shazam Season 4 premiere (Fox)

8 pm BUNK’D Episode No. 100 (Disney Channel)

8 pm Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns (MTV)

8 pm Station 19 Season 4 finale (ABC)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 finale (ABC)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 22 finale (NBC)

9 pm Wipeout summer finale (TBS)

10 pm Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Season 2 finale (Freeform)

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale (NBC)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

3 am Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Feel Good final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Lisey’s Story limited series premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Mosquito Coast Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Sweet Tooth series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Emergency Call returns (ABC)

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

3 am Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty docuseries premiere (BBC America)

8 pm Vikings final/Season 6B cable premiere (History; two episodes per week)

