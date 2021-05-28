TVLine Items: Kyle Chandler Joins Uber Series, Wu-Tang Casting and More

Kyle Chandler is investing in Uber: The Friday Night Lights and Bloodline vet has been cast in Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped, the first season of which focuses on the rideshare app.

Based on Mike Isaac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, Season 1 explores “the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley,” per the official synopsis. “Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

Chandler will play Bill Gurley, “the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success — and then has to live with the consequences.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

* La La Anthony (Power) will recur during Season 2 of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga as Tracey Waples, an executive at Def Jam, our sister site Deadline reports.

* One Day at a Time co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett’s With Love has received a series order at Amazon Prime, per Deadline. The one-hour romantic dramedy follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose, while crossing paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.

* The Last of Us has tapped Merle Dandridge — who voiced the head of the Fireflies, Marlene, in the original 2013 video game and last year’s sequel — to reprise her role in HBO’s upcoming series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

