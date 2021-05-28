Freddie Stroma to Play DC Comics' Vigilante in TV's Suicide Squad Spinoff

RELATED STORIES Friends Reunion: Our 20 Lingering Questions From the HBO Max Special

Friends Reunion: Our 20 Lingering Questions From the HBO Max Special Gossip Girl Reboot: Kristen Bell Speaks in First Teaser for HBO Max Series

Freddie Stroma will be suiting up as DC Comics’ Vigilante aka Adrian Chase in Peacemaker, HBO Max’s spinoff of the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie.

Fresh off roles in both Netflix’s Bridgerton and The Crew, Stroma replaces Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace LTD), who was originally cast in the role but parted ways with the series “amicably due to creative differences” (Deadline reports).

Adrian Chase was played in TV’s Arrowverse by Josh Segarra, though his character used the alias of Prometheus. (Don’t get us started on who Arrow‘s Vigilante turned out to be.) In Peacemaker, Chase is a New York City DA who seeks justice in his own way after his wife and kids are killed by mobsters.

An action-comedy that will explore the origins of John Cena’s character from The Suicide Squad (in theaters Aug. 6), Peacemaker follows “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.” The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn will pen all eight episodes and direct several installments of the companion series, including the series premiere. Cena will serve as a co-EP.

Previously announced Peacemaker casting includes Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks (as Leota Adebayo), Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick (as Auggie Smith) and Kroll Show‘s Nhut Le (as Judomaster), while Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland will reprise their The Suicide Squad roles as Belle Reve Penitentiary warden John Economos and ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt.

Popular on TVLine

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said in September, when HBO Max gave the series order. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series.

Stroma’s previous TV credits include UnREAL and Time After Time.