MacGyver's Lucas Till, Black Lightning's Nafessa Williams Among Additions to Spook Who Sat by the Door Pilot at FX

TV’s former MacGyver has fashioned himself a new job.

Lucas Till has boarded FX’s The Spook Who Sat by the Door drama pilot, along with Nafessa Williams (of the also-recently-ended Black Lightning), Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) and Tom Irwin (Devious Maids).

Based on the novel by Sam Greenlee, the 1960s-set Spook stars Y’lan Noel (Insecure) as Dan Freeman, the first Black operative in the CIA. A patriot, Vietnam veteran and, secretly, a revolutionary, Freeman goes through high-level combat and espionage training, only to be assigned to the “reprographics” (aka photocopying) department, positioned by the door so visitors can see there is a Black employee.

Till will play CIA Agent Graham Renfroe in the potential series, while Williams co-stars as high-class working girl Etta Henry. Darrow and Irwin respectively round out the new additions as CIA Assistant Director Alfred Ames and CIA Director Jack Turner.

Lee Daniels (Empire) is attached as an executive producer on the project, with Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion) serving as writer and showrunner.

For Till, the gig marks a swift follow-up to CBS’ MacGyver, which was cancelled in April after five seasons. The series finale aired April 30, and after news of the axing broke, Till wrote, “The past five years have been what I will look on later as the most formative years of my life… Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me.”

Williams, meanwhile, just wrapped a four-season run on The CW’s superhero drama Black Lightning, where she co-starred as Anissa Pierce (aka Thunder aka Blackbird), daughter of Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce. The show’s final episode aired May 24.