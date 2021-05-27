TVLine Items: Mitchell Bites Into Vamp Role, Hulu Casts Mike Tyson and More

Lost vet Elizabeth Mitchell is taking on a bloodthirsty new gig in the Netflix vampire hunter series First Kill.

In the drama — based on a short story by author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab — “it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family,” per the official synopsis. “She sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Star‘s Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Mitchell will portray Margot, who is part of the Fairmont vampire family. The cast also includes Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Zoo, Chasing Life), Will Swenson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Young Rock) and Dylan McNamara (L.A.’s Finest).

* Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, If Loving You Is Wrong) will play heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson in the Hulu limited series Iron Mike, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Christopher McDonald (Harry’s Law) has joined Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. Per our sister site Deadline, McDonald will play a newly created character who could cross over to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

* Peacock’s limited series Joe Exotic has tapped Nat Wolff (The Stand) to portray Travis Maldonado, one of Joe’s husbands, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Parker Posey (Lost in Space) has been cast in the HBO Max limited series The Staircase as Freda Black, an assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the Michael Peterson case, per Deadline.

* Meet Your Maker Showdown, Discovery+’s recently announced crafting competition series, has tapped This Is Us star/scrapbooking enthusiast Chrissy Metz to host, while singer/author Leanne Rimes will lead the judging panel.

