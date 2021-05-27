Buzzy Cohen's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does He Stack Up Against His Guest Host Rivals? Vote!

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Honors Late Contestant Brayden Smith, Announces Donation in His Memory -- Watch Video

Former Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen’s two-week guest-hosting gig — which found “Mr. Personality” presiding over the game show’s coveted Tournament of Champions — is set to conclude on Friday.

A final decision on who will permanently succeed the late, legendary Alex Trebek will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Cohen’s Friday swan song, we gotta ask: How does he stack up against his guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, former Today co-host Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik — who follows Cohen beginning May 31 — CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!