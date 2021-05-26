TVLine Items: Michiel Huisman's Apple Gig, Generation Return Date and More

The Flight Attendant‘s Michiel Huisman is boarding a plane to the Apple TV+ action-thriller Echo 3, written by Academy Award winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty).

Set in South America, the Spanish-English language series follows Amber Chesborough, “a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family,” per the official synopsis. “When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (played by Luke Evans) and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her.”

Game of Thrones vet Huisman will portray Prince, a member of the “Echo 3” team and Amber’s soon-to-be husband.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back will air Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The special will feature Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics. The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards will kick off the evening, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

* Modern Love Season 2 will premiere Friday, Aug. 13 on Amazon Prime. Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) have joined the cast of the anthology series.

* Apple TV+ will premiere The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, a companion piece to the documentary series The Me You Can’t See, on Friday, May 28. The town hall conversation, hosted by documentary co-creators Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, will feature experts discussing mental health and emotional well-being.

* Jesse Plemons (Fargo) will star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max limited series Love and Death, about “two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

* HBO Max’s Generation will resume Season 1 on Thursday, June 24, with three new episodes. The series continues with two installments on June 24 and July 1, followed by the season finale on July 8. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?